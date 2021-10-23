Texas man leads police on chase through Nebraska, Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man is behind bars after he lead officers on a police chase through Nebraska and Kansas

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Texas man is in custody after a two-state police chase.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a chase with a motorcycle with Nebraska law enforcement agencies in Richardson Co. on Friday afternoon just after 3:45 p.m.

The chase continued into Brown and Jackson Co. when the authorities lost sight of the suspect.

Jackson Co. deputies later said they found the suspect and motorcycle near 198th and P. Rd. in Jackson Co.

The driver, Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of New Braunsfels, Tex., was arrested around 4:20 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and PBPN Police helped with the incident.

