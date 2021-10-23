Advertisement

Soldier Twp. Fire Department hosts community chili feed

People enjoy chili served by Soldier Twp. Fire Department.
People enjoy chili served by Soldier Twp. Fire Department.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Soldier Township came out to support the fire department at a chili feed at Seaman High School.

Those in attendance could get chili, a cinnamon roll and a drink served up by members of the fire department.

Chief Doug Schmitt says the money raised goes back to the people they serve.

“They use this money to buy t-shirts, our trunk or treat event we use money raised here to buy candy and stuff for the kids and we typically try to do things to give back to the community with that,” he said.

The money raised from the event will go to the firefighters’ association.

