Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office partakes in drug takeback day

Unused medicine collected on drug takeback day
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office gave people the chance to dispose of their unused drugs in a safe way Saturday.

The agency joined others across the nation in a drug takeback day.

The sheriff’s office had posts at Soldier Township and Mission Township fire departments.

The agency will turn the drugs over to the drug enforcement administration to incinerate the drugs.

Deputy Marcus Scheid said this is the safest way to get rid of people’s medications.

“It allows the community a no-questions asked opportunity to get drugs out of the house that otherwise, children could get a hold of,” he said.

“It offers a safer alternative to get rid of the drugs rather than throwing them in the trash or putting them down the septic system.”

Another takeback day is planned for April but unused drugs can always be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office.

