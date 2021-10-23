Saturday night forecast: Thunderstorms this evening into Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rainfall between 2-4 inches was reported this morning in portions on Lyon and Coffey counties. More rain and storms develop north of I-70 after 7pm with temperatures tonight staying warm behind warm front.

Tonight: Rain and storms likely in far Northeast Kansas. Some storms could become severe with hail the primary hazard. Lows near 60. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms mainly east of Highway 75. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, then becoming N at 10 to 15 mph.

Storms are likely tonight mainly north of I-70 beginning after 7pm and likely moving out of Kansas around midnight. Hail is the primary hazard with hailstones up to golf ball size possible. That would be isolated if at all and wind is not expected to be a threat tonight. Lightning will also be something to be mindful of tonight.

There is an additional chance for storms Sunday afternoon this time in Eastern Kansas. These storms will develop along a strong cold front that will bring down our temperatures for Monday. There is a chance in far east Kansas that one or two storms become severe, but the latest model trends indicate that severe weather should stay to our east in Missouri. Wind and hail would be the hazard with these storms in east Kansas. The tornado threat is VERY low in Kansas for Sunday afternoon.

We are expecting highs near 60 on Monday with light northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph under mostly sunny skies. We reach the upper 60s on Tuesday before another area of low pressure brings in more rain and storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

These storms could also produce an isolated severe storm or two, but we need to continue to monitor the intensity and timing. Areas behind the associated cold front with this system will be under no threat for severe weather whereas areas ahead of the boundary could see a slight threat.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Stay up to date on the weather tonight and tomorrow morning. Check the 13 Weather App and our social media pages for continued updates.

Slight risk for severe weather between 7pm and midnight (WIBW)

Possible severe zone tomorrow (WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

