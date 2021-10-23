Saturday forecast: A cloudy day with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered thunderstorms in our southern counties have prompted a flood advisory in parts of Lyon county where 1-2 inches of rain has fallen so far. This round of heavy rain will move east and clear the area by midday today.

Today will remain cloudy with some patchy drizzle or a light rain shower mixed in this afternoon with temperatures being kept in the mid 60s from persistent cloud cover, especially farther north.

There is a second chance for an isolated thunderstorm this evening and tonight in far Northeast Kansas. One or two storms may become strong or even severe with the main hazard being quarter size hail. Most will remain dry though this evening. These showers and storms are expected to become more widespread Sunday morning, but still being scattered and mainly in Eastern Kansas. Any severe threat appears to be pushed off towards Missouri, but our far eastern counties could see a stronger storm or two.

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, 70s possible in the south. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is low.

Tonight: Rain and storms likely in far Northeast Kansas, then becoming scattered after midnight. Lows near 60. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, then becoming N at 10 to 15 mph.

After a cold front pushes through on Sunday, temperatures stay cooler on Monday with highs likely staying around 60 degrees with north winds between 5 to 10 mph and skies becoming mostly sunny. Monday night will be in the mid 40s as slow southeast winds return warming us up a bit for Tuesday.

There is another storm system expected on Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. This event looks to be a fairly widespread rain and storm event and we may see an isolated stronger storm from this as well. The system is expected to linger through the day on Wednesday keeping temperatures cooler in the mid 60s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Heavy in our southern counties should exit to the east by midday today. A second chance for storms exists in Northern Kansas this evening and tonight. Some of these storms could produce quarter size hail and gusty winds. Stay weather aware this evening.

Possible severe zone tonight (WIBW)

Possible severe zone tomorrow (WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

