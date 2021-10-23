Advertisement

Plea hearing set for Suellentrop DUI case

The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as Senate Majority Leader.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A plea hearing is scheduled Monday morning for State Senator Gene Suellentrop.

A preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for the same date back in August, but has since been changed to a plea hearing.

Suellentrop faces multiple charges stemming from a drunk driving incident in March. He is charged with felony reckless driving while fleeing law enforcement, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and multiple traffic infractions.

Suellentrop was voted out of his post as senate majority leader shortly after the incident.

