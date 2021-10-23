New curriculum for police cadets discussed between academy commanders, KLETC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The new curriculum for prospective police officers in Kansas was discussed at a meeting between academy commanders and the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Thursday.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says on Thursday, Oct. 21, the eight law enforcement satellite academy commanders for the Sunflower State met at the KLETC for a commander summit to discuss the new training curriculum recently launched by the Executive Director and Director of Police Training Darin Beck.

KLETC said in attendance were Johnson Co. Regional Police Academy Director Sonta Wilburn, Major Jody Prothe of the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Captain Todd Schumaker of the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, Captain Chris Bauer of the Kansas Highway Patrol, Major Casey Cooper of the Lawrence Police Department, Lieutenant Steve Olsen of the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Jennifer Cross of the Topeka Police Department and Captian Lem Moore of the Wichita Police Department.

Director Beck, who regulates basic training, including at the satellite academies, said he appreciated the time the commanders spent at the Center.

“KLETC is successful because of its interaction and collaboration with law enforcement agencies in the state,” he said.

The Center said the summit brought the academy commanders together to discuss a wide range of topics with leadership, including file management, how to evaluate the training process, testing protocols and academy initiation forms. It said they also had the chance to participate in a panel discussion with KLETC basic training staff about curriculum logistics.

“The new curriculum is a move forward,” said Major Jody Prothe of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. “An updated curriculum is going to be beneficial for the state as it will provide consistent training to all officers.”

KLETC said Associate Director Alvin Sowers also provided the commanders with a sample of test questions used in the new curriculum and reviewed the process in which the curriculum was changed with Testing Administrator Scot Brownrigg. It said testing protocols were also discussed, including pass rates for written and performance tests, the remedial process and occasions when students would need to retake tests.

The Center said the summit finished with a Q&A between academy commanders and KLETC Deputy Executive Director Ron Gould and Director Sowers.

