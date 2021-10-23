Kansas Supreme Court to hear case of Shawnee Co. man who failed to register as an offender

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, the Kansas Supreme Court will hear the case of a Shawnee Co. man who failed to register as an offender under the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The Kansas Supreme Court says all cases on its Tuesday, Oct. 26 docket will be heard via videoconference and livestreamed on its YouTube channel. It said this docket differs from normal as cases will be heard at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with a recess after each, instead of its normal back-to-back form.

At 9 a.m., the Court said it will hear the Kansas Emergency Response Management Act case out of Johnson Co., Appeal No. 124,205: Butler, Kristin, and Bozarth, Scott. v. Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education, in which the plaintiffs, both parents of children who attend schools in the Shawnee Mission School District allege the district’s mask policy is unlawful.

The Court said the plaintiffs invoked new procedures enacted by the Kansas Legislature in Senate Bill 40 in order to seek review of the mask policy imposed by the school district due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The issues that will be under review are as follows:

Whether the district court improperly raised nonjurisdictional constitutional issues sua sponte. Whether the case is moot since Section 1 of SB 40 no longer has any application to the school district. Whether SB 40 is constitutional given the political subdivisions of the state have no due process rights that could be violated by state laws and given that SB 40 does not encroach on the judicial power. Whether timelines in SB 40 should be severed from the remainder of the law if they are unconstitutional.

At 11 a.m., the court said it will hear a case out of Barton Co., Appeal No. 122,253: State of Kansas v. Robert Cash Scheuerman, in which Scheuerman was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after a traffic stop. It said he wanted to suppress evidence from the search, but the district court denied the motion.

After a bench trial on stipulated facts, the Supreme Court said the district court found Scheuerman guilty of a less severe count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. It said he appealed both the district court’s denial of his suppression motion and its guilty conviction.

The Court said the Court of Appeals found Scheuerman lacked standing to challenge the legality of the search due to his lack of reasonable expectation of privacy in the vehicle. It said the Court of Appeals agreed insufficient evidence supported his conviction for the less severe version of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute because the amount he stipulated to possession does not satisfy the quantity of the crime.

The Court also said the Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s denial of Scheuerman’s motion to suppress but reversed his conviction and vacated his sentence. It said the state filed a petition for review of the reversal of the conviction. Scheuerman filed a cross-petition for review which challenges the denial of the motion to suppress. It said the issues on review are as follows:

Whether the Court of Appeals made a mistake in reversing Scheuerman’s conviction because when a defendant stipulates to possessing a certain amount of drugs, the stipulation necessarily established sufficient evidence to show the defendant possessed a smaller amount of drugs. Whether the Court of Appeals made a mistake in finding Scheuerman did not have a sufficient interest to allow him to challenge the search of the car in which he was at least a social guest.

At 1:30 p.m., the Court said it will hear a case out of Shawnee Co., Appeal No. 121,411: State of Kansas v. Darnell Lee Huey, in which Huey appealed his conviction for failing to report as required by the Kansas Offender Registration Act. It said he claimed insufficient evidence supported his conviction due to the state not proving he resided, worked, or attended school in Shawnee Co. during the month it alleged he failed to report.

The Court said a majority of the Court of Appeals held a rational factfinder could have found Huey guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. It said Judge Atcheson dissented and would find Huey’s conviction was based on circumstantial evidence which led to unreasonable speculation. The issue on review is as follows:

Whether the district court and Court of Appeals made a mistake by concluding sufficient evidence supported a conviction for failing to register as an offender.

Also at 1:30 p.m., the Court said it will hear an original proceeding related to attorney discipline, Appeal No. 124,109: In the Matter of James D. Sweet, in which Sweet was admitted to practice law in 1994. In three separate cases, it said he was hired to represent an individual or business in lawsuits and failed to take any timely action in the case.

The Court said Sweet failed to take any timely action in the case, failed to communicate with clients and allowed default judgments to occur in some of the cases. It said the Disciplinary Administrator recommends he be disbarred while the Hearing Panel recommends he be indefinitely suspended and make full restitution before being reinstated to the practice of law.

The Court said Sweet also failed to participate in disciplinary proceedings.

