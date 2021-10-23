Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters kick off their 4th annual Brew Ha-Ha fundraising event on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people came out to support kids in need at the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraising event.

Attendees got a chance to sample multiple beers from some of the state’s best breweries and talk with the brewmasters who made them.

They also had a chance to enjoy culinary creations from area restaurants and wines, choosing from more than 20 vendors.

It was held at the Vaerus Aviation, at Forbes Field, and 13S own Chris fisher emceed the event.

Organizers say the event allows them to continue serving the youth in many ways.

”About a thousand dollars raised is supporting one kid for an entire year, so if we can somehow raise 50-60 thousand dollars tonight or more, that kind of gives you some perspective about how many kids we can help,” Area Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Eric Maydew said.

“Appreciation is everywhere in this room right now its really hard to say how many people we need to thank for this, but the one thing that’s never really changed is people supporting the kids. For the restaurants and the breweries for them to close for a year, find a way to make ends meet, feed their own families, but then they volunteer their time and their resources and their money to be here to support kids in the community, says a lot about these people,” Maydew added.

Attendees also got a chance to win raffle prizes - and all tonight’s proceeds will go directly to serving more youth in Shawnee County!

