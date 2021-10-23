Advertisement

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters kick off their 4th annual Brew Ha-Ha fundraising event on Friday

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of people came out to support kids in need at the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraising event.

Attendees got a chance to sample multiple beers from some of the state’s best breweries and talk with the brewmasters who made them.

They also had a chance to enjoy culinary creations from area restaurants and wines, choosing from more than 20 vendors.

It was held at the Vaerus Aviation, at Forbes Field, and 13S own Chris fisher emceed the event.

Organizers say the event allows them to continue serving the youth in many ways.

”About a thousand dollars raised is supporting one kid for an entire year, so if we can somehow raise 50-60 thousand dollars tonight or more, that kind of gives you some perspective about how many kids we can help,” Area Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Eric Maydew said.

“Appreciation is everywhere in this room right now its really hard to say how many people we need to thank for this, but the one thing that’s never really changed is people supporting the kids. For the restaurants and the breweries for them to close for a year, find a way to make ends meet, feed their own families, but then they volunteer their time and their resources and their money to be here to support kids in the community, says a lot about these people,” Maydew added.

Attendees also got a chance to win raffle prizes - and all tonight’s proceeds will go directly to serving more youth in Shawnee County!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Latest News

Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop
Gene Suellentrop
Plea hearing set for Suellentrop DUI case
Geary Co. Sheriff
Sheriff's Office identifies fatality victim after intersection reopens
Jerry Brown
Topeka man arrested for shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission