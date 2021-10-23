Kansas allows CDL licneses to be renewed on iKan app

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CDL licensees can now renew their licenses on the iKan app quickly and conveniently.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says Commercial Driver’s License holders in the Sunflower State now have the option to renew their licenses quickly and conveniently. It said licensees can renew their credentials by downloading the iKan app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or by clicking HERE.

“We are excited to add CDL renewals to iKan,” Division of Vehicles Director David Harper said. “This is just one way the Division continues its commitment to improve and expand its customer service options.”

To renew a CDL on iKan, the KDOR said customers are required to submit proof of a valid Department of Transportation medical card, Truckers Against Trafficking certificate of completion and must not have a hazardous materials endorsement. By statute, it said other restrictions apply.

“The addition of CDL renewals to the iKan app will not only be beneficial to CDL holders but also businesses who employ drivers holding those credentials,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “The system helps Kansas CDL holders renew their license from anywhere without the need to visit an office which will reduce time away from work.”

KDOR said Kansans with CDLs can renew their licenses up to a year ahead of the license’s expiration date.

