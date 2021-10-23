JCPD joins statewide effort to crack down on seatbelt enforcement

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide effort to crackdown on seatbelt enforcement to hopefully prevent child fatalities will be the focus of JCPD officers from Oct. 25-29.

From Oct. 25 through 29, the Junction City Police Department says it will join other law enforcement agencies in Kansas to stop what has been called an epidemic in the state. In 2019, it said eight children, ages 0-13, died as the result of car crashes in Kansas. Sadly, it said 62% of those children were not wearing a seatbelt.

In the health field, JCPD said they discuss making sure children get their immunizations to prevent deadly diseases. But, it said what many parents do not know is that wearing a seatbelt the right way is the best way to avoid serious injury or death in a vehicle.

According to the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, JCPD said kids are much more likely to buckle up if the driver wears a seatbelt. If the driver is buckled, it said 97% of children are also restrained. If the driver is not buckled, it said about 30% of kids would buckle up.

“We want adults to model good driving behavior for children,” said a spokesperson from the Department.

Starting Oct. 25 through 29, JCPD said law enforcement throughout the Sunflower State will be extra-vigilant when they patrol around schools. For over two decades, it said officers have educated and warned drivers and passengers of the importance of seatbelts.

“There should be no surprises when it comes to this enforcement effort,” said JCPD. “Officers will issue citations to anyone who does not obey Kansas law.”

JCPD said even one child’s death is unacceptable.

“Please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions, and always buckle up,” said the Department.

For the latest data and more information about Kansas safety belt laws, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.