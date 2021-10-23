Jayhawks defeated by Oklahoma following tough battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks were shut down in the second half by Oklahoma after a tough battle.

The University of Kansas Jayhawks were defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon 35-23.

The Jayhawks put up a fight and completely shut the Sooners out during the first half, with a score of 10-0 at the half.

Oklahoma regained control and took the lead during the third quarter.

KU will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. in Oklahoma.

