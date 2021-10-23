Advertisement

Jayhawks defeated by Oklahoma following tough battle

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks were shut down in the second half by Oklahoma after a tough battle.

The University of Kansas Jayhawks were defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon 35-23.

The Jayhawks put up a fight and completely shut the Sooners out during the first half, with a score of 10-0 at the half.

Oklahoma regained control and took the lead during the third quarter.

KU will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. in Oklahoma.

