Jayhawks defeated by Oklahoma following tough battle
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks were shut down in the second half by Oklahoma after a tough battle.
The University of Kansas Jayhawks were defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon 35-23.
The Jayhawks put up a fight and completely shut the Sooners out during the first half, with a score of 10-0 at the half.
Oklahoma regained control and took the lead during the third quarter.
KU will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. in Oklahoma.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.