Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop

Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a Holton woman was found to be driving with a suspended license, a Jackson Co. deputy found illegal drugs in her car.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrested a woman on Friday morning following a traffic stop in the southern part of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on 118th Rd. west of Highway 75, just after 8 a.m. after they found the driver’s license was suspended.

The driver, Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton was arrested as a result. Drugs were then found in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thompson is being held in the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

