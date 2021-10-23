Advertisement

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates school threat circulating nationwide

No threat to Franklin Co. schools
The Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office has contacted the out-of-state police department the photo...
The Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office has contacted the out-of-state police department the photo originated from and has determined the threat did not originate from within the county and was not directed at any school in the county either.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After it was made aware of a school threat circulating on social media, the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office found agencies from around the nation are investigating the exact same threat.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post it has been made aware of a screenshot of a potential school threat being circulated on social media.

From the information it has gathered, the Sheriff’s Office said there are multiple agencies throughout the nation investigating the exact same message.

As of Saturday, Oct. 23, the Sheriff’s Office said it has no information the message is from Franklin Co. or is directed at any school within the county.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has contacted the law enforcement agency from which the screenshot is from, which is not in Kansas.

The safety of the community is paramount, the Sheriff’s Office said and it will continue to monitor the situation.

