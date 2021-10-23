Advertisement

After parents mistake target of school threat on social media, Missouri man arrested

FILE - Salina Central High School
FILE - Salina Central High School
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - After parents alerted the Salina Police Department of a potential school threat against Central High School, officers found the threat came from Missouri and was directed at St. Joseph’s Central High School.

The Salina Police Department says in a Facebook post that a social media post had been circulating about a threat to Central High School.

SPD said the post was confirmed to have originated in St. Joseph, Mo., and a suspect has been taken into custody by Missouri police.

The Department said the threat was toward St. Joseph’s Central High School and not Salina Central High School.

SPD said it appreciates the calls and notifications from residents who alerted it to the original post, which allowed the team to work to quickly resolve the situation.

Earlier in the day, the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office also investigated after residents there alerted deputies to threats against a school on social media.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates school threat circulating nationwide

