The 12th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event took place Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The 3-mile walk consisted of breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and community members who want to raise efforts to save lives.

A swarm of pink took over Evergy Plaza Saturday morning to support a special cause.

“Today is our 12th annual making strides against breast cancer event which raises funds for our breast cancer programs and our breast cancer education and research for breast cancer,” said Stepanie Weiter.

13s very own Alyssa Willets emceed the event to help kick it off, while 13s Danielle Martin helped participants get warmed up for the strides.

The American Cancer Society says each step taken to cross the finish line, is another step closer to trying to find a cure.

“People are so passionate about finding a cure because unfortunately, so many people know people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and so events like these are critical because it helps raise awareness and much-needed funds,” she said.

Weiter says planning an event like this takes many months, but they had some help from local organizations.

“Zeta Tau Alpha’s national philanthropy is breast cancer education and awareness and we are happy to help with events like this and we partnered with the American Cancer Society and we are happy to support survivors and we really want to be out here and engaging with the survivors and encouraging them so we have zetas along the route holding signs,” said Sydney Fox.

Weiter says, her advice to women, is to get screened.

“There is so much hope in the area of breast cancer research and to let people know that it is safe to go back and get screenings done and I would just encourage any woman who is due for their annual mammogram to make sure she gets it scheduled because that is the earliest way to detect breast cancer,”.

Funds raised will support the American Cancer Society’s services to breast cancer patients and their families.

