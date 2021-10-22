USDA invests millions in rural Kansas projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development is planning to invest $2.7 million to help more than 100,000 rural Kansas residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities.

On top of that, the USDA will start accepting applications Nov. 24 to expand broadband services in rural areas, up to $1.15 billion of funding is available for assistance.

The USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas, Dan Fischer, announced Friday that the USDA’s Distance learning and Telemedicine Program will fund $50 million to 105 projects, across 37 states, that give access to education, training, and health care resources in rural areas that could otherwise be unavailable to residents.

“Broadband provides rural Kansas residents with easier access to more resources,” Fischer said. “These investments by the Biden Administration will help Kansans living in rural places access health care and education opportunities that could change and save lives.”

Some projects across Kansas will receive grants to benefit members of the community such as:

Diocese of Dodge City who provides distant learning services to three rural schools received $824,630 to The Holy Family School, St. Joseph Catholic School, and Sacred Heart School.

The Kansas Department of Correction was awarded a $858,650 grant to expand internet connection at adult correctional facilities.

The Pawnee Mental Health Services will receive enhanced technological infrastructure and have their sites expanded with the help of a $579,186 grant.

A $426,102 grant was awarded to the Morton County Health System to install stationary and portable medical examination equipment for 144,000 rural residents.

The USDA will also announce more loans and grants to be awarded next month to expand broadband services in rural residences.

