TPD invites the public to help in a re-accreditation process

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is scheduled for an upcoming assessment to maintain its accreditation, so members of the community and agency employees are invited to offer comments starting Oct. 25.

TPD is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., which requires agencies to comply with certain standards in areas such as, policy and procedure, administration, operations and support services.

Agency employees and members of the community can provide comments at an in-person session at the Holliday building, located at 620 SE Madison St., Monday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. Or over the phone on Tuesday, Oct. 26, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

However, comments both at the in-person session and over the phone must be at most 10 minutes long and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

The number to call on Tuesday is 785-368-9001.

Anyone who wants to submit written comments about the TPD’s ability to comply with CALEA standards, can send them to CALEA, Inc. At:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320

Gainsville, Virginia, 20155.

To learn more about CALEA standards, click here.

