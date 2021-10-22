Topeka South Rotary pumped up for Pumpkin Run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka South Rotary is holding its annual Pumpkin Run both in-person and virtually.

The in-person 5K walk/run steps off 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 from Lake Shawnee’s Shelter House #1. People can register on-site, but also are encouraged to sign up at the event web site.

Rotary members Lindsay Freeman and Jim Ramos visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event, and how it supports the fight to end polio.

