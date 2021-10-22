Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Jerry A. Brown, 49, of Topeka
Jerry A. Brown, 49, of Topeka(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for a Thursday night shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.

The Topeka Police Department says Jerry A. Brown, 49, of Topeka, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery.

The arrest stems from a shooting in the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave.

TPD said officers were dispatched to the area near the Topeka Rescue Mission around 6:47 p.m. on Thursday night, Oct. 21. Officers found one male with a single gunshot wound and a second with a head injury. Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, TPD said it was found that a disturbance had happened to the east of Kansas Ave. on NE Curtis St., which resulted in the injuries.

Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Latest News

Deer rut season
AAA and KDOT warn drivers to watch for deer on the roadways
Demonstrators march from the Kansas statehouse to the YWCA in the Week without Violence march...
YWCA holds rally and march to end Week without Violence
Demonstrators march from the Kansas statehouse to the YWCA in the Week without Violence march...
YWCA holds rally and march to end Week without Violence
FILE - Asylum-seeking migrants rest under the International Bridge in Del Rio between Mexico...
AG Schmidt warns Biden Administration proposed asylum regulations could worsen border crisis