Topeka man arrested for shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for a Thursday night shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.

The Topeka Police Department says Jerry A. Brown, 49, of Topeka, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery.

The arrest stems from a shooting in the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave.

TPD said officers were dispatched to the area near the Topeka Rescue Mission around 6:47 p.m. on Thursday night, Oct. 21. Officers found one male with a single gunshot wound and a second with a head injury. Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, TPD said it was found that a disturbance had happened to the east of Kansas Ave. on NE Curtis St., which resulted in the injuries.

