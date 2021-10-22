Topeka family returns to restaurant business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka family is returning to the restaurant business.

Cemitas San Sebastian is opening again after taking a few years off. The family running the restaurant is proud of their distinct meals, reflecting their culture and being made completely from scratch.

“Our food we base it off of where we’re from,” Carolina Galicia said. “We bring our culture in to give out to the people. The people who come in they love, enjoy it, say they’ll be back... and they do come back. I think our restaurant is kind of unique to other restaurants you see in Topeka.”

Cemitas San Sebastian, located at 1000 21st St., is open from 7:30-6 p.m. Tue-Fri, and 9-6 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.