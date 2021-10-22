Advertisement

Topeka family returns to restaurant business

Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka family is returning to the restaurant business.

Cemitas San Sebastian is opening again after taking a few years off. The family running the restaurant is proud of their distinct meals, reflecting their culture and being made completely from scratch.

“Our food we base it off of where we’re from,” Carolina Galicia said. “We bring our culture in to give out to the people. The people who come in they love, enjoy it, say they’ll be back... and they do come back. I think our restaurant is kind of unique to other restaurants you see in Topeka.”

Cemitas San Sebastian, located at 1000 21st St., is open from 7:30-6 p.m. Tue-Fri, and 9-6 p.m. on weekends.

