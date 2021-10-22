Advertisement

Teen crashes stolen vehicle into WPD patrol car

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, a Wichita Police Officer was en route to a call when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Pawnee and Palisade. The officer saw the vehicle continuing to speed while traveling on Palisade and then onto Blake

Near Blake and Palisade, the vehicle stopped and turned around, facing the officer’s car, which was parked with the officer inside. The vehicle then accelerated toward the officer’s patrol car, striking the patrol car and causing the suspect’s vehicle to roll over.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle with assistance from the Wichita Fire Department. He was identified as a 17-year-old male. No one was injured. The teen was booked to the Juvenile Detention Facility for charges of Aggravated Battery-LEO and traffic violations. The vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission
he Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 70-year-old, Eddie R....
Silver Alert canceled after missing Topeka man found safe

Latest News

Moderna, J&J covid boosters adopted in Kansas
Hail the main threat
Dry today, storms this weekend
Kansas receives $1 million grant for economic development
(AP Photo/Dan Goodman, file)
M&M’s voted most popular Halloween candy