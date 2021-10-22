Teen crashes stolen vehicle into WPD patrol car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, a Wichita Police Officer was en route to a call when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Pawnee and Palisade. The officer saw the vehicle continuing to speed while traveling on Palisade and then onto Blake

Near Blake and Palisade, the vehicle stopped and turned around, facing the officer’s car, which was parked with the officer inside. The vehicle then accelerated toward the officer’s patrol car, striking the patrol car and causing the suspect’s vehicle to roll over.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle with assistance from the Wichita Fire Department. He was identified as a 17-year-old male. No one was injured. The teen was booked to the Juvenile Detention Facility for charges of Aggravated Battery-LEO and traffic violations. The vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.