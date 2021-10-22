Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office asks for help after one dead following motorcycle, semi-truck accident in Geary Co.

The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and...
The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and motorcycle on Friday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2021, to call it immediately.(WIBW/Becky Goff)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Anyone that saw a motorcycle and semi-truck accident in Geary Co. on Friday afternoon has been asked to tell the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office what they witnessed.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a fatality accident with the Kansas Highway Patrol, which happened on Friday, Oct. 22, around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 77 and K-57 between a semi-truck and a motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is asking for the public’s help.

If anyone witnessed the accident and is willing to talk, they should contact the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-238-2261 or Dispatch at 785-762-5912.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will not release the identity of the victim until the next of kin has been identified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Latest News

Topeka South Rotary's annual Pumpkin Run is Oct. 30 at Lake Shawnee.
Topeka South Rotary pumped up for Pumpkin Run
FILE
Following CDC, KDHE approval, Geary Co. begins to administer COVID booster doses
FILE
Kansas unemployment holds steady as 11th best bounce back in nation
FILE
COVID-19 vaccine required for employees at K-State, KU