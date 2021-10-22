Sheriff’s Office asks for help after one dead following motorcycle, semi-truck accident in Geary Co.

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Anyone that saw a motorcycle and semi-truck accident in Geary Co. on Friday afternoon has been asked to tell the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office what they witnessed.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a fatality accident with the Kansas Highway Patrol, which happened on Friday, Oct. 22, around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 77 and K-57 between a semi-truck and a motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is asking for the public’s help.

If anyone witnessed the accident and is willing to talk, they should contact the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-238-2261 or Dispatch at 785-762-5912.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will not release the identity of the victim until the next of kin has been identified.

This is a developing story.

