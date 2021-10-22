Shawnee Co. Chief Judge awarded for excellence ahead of retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Chief Judge Richard Anderson has been awarded for his excellence ahead of his December retirement.

The Shawnee Co. District Court says Judge Richard Anderson was recognized by the Kansas District Judges Association with the Judicial Excellence Award on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Court said the award recognizes a judge who has served with integrity, dignity, and honor and has performed their duties to boost confidence and trust in the judicial branch.

According to the Court, Anderson has been a judge since 1999 and has served as the chief judge for the third judicial district, made up of Shawnee Co., since January 2020. He will retire on Dec. 11.

The Court said Anderson was born in Nebraska and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kearney State College. He then came to Washburn University School of Law to earn his law degree.

Before he became a judge, the Court said Anderson was a trial attorney in private practice with an emphasis on labor, employment and construction law.

The Court said Anderson served as an adjunct professor at Washburn University and as a board member of the Kansas District Judges Association. He is also a member of the Topeka and Kansas Bar Associations and the Sam A. Crow Inn of Court.

The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission is currently seeking nominees for a district judge to fill the vacancy in Anderson’s wake.

