Sens. Moran, Marshall back bill to block IRS from accessing Kansans bank transactions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are backing a bill that would prevent the IRS from accessing Kansans bank transactions.

The pair is joining Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) and 45 other colleagues to introduce the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act.

The Republican senators said the bill would block the IRS from implementing Democrats’ plan to give the agency access to transaction information of virtually every American.

“President Biden and the Democrats’ invasive IRS proposal is a serious threat to the privacy and financial data of Kansans,” said Sen. Moran. “This proposal will give the IRS unprecedented access to the bank accounts of nearly every American in every tax bracket, and Kansans are right to be outraged. My colleagues and I will continue pushing back on this terribly intrusive plan and will work to implement legislative safeguards to protect the privacy of taxpayers.”

Sen. Marshall added, “Requiring financial institutions to comply with this IRS reporting proposal is incredibly intrusive, and violates the rights and privacy of hardworking Americans. This is just another example of the Biden Administration’s mission to expand the federal government’s control over every aspect of Americans’ lives. I’m proud to support legislation that will stop the IRS from harassing American taxpayers in a misguided attempt to fund the Administration’s reckless tax-and-spend spree.”

The bill solely has Republican support.

Other Senators that are backing it represent Idaho, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, Montana, Louisiana, North Dakota, Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, Nebraska, Arkansas, Utah, Oklahoma, Alaska, Florida, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Maine, and Ohio.

