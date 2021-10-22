Advertisement

Sen. Marshall opens Topeka office

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall has opened a new Topeka office.

The office is located at 800 SW Jackson; and will help citizens apply for grants, military nominations, and interact with federal agencies.

“I am thrilled to announce the opening of my new office in Topeka to better assist residents with their issues and concerns,” said Sen. Marshall. “Understanding the challenges Kansans are facing and ensuring our offices are providing top notch service are two of the most important parts of my job. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts this office has on the greater Topeka area and our state as a whole.”

Appointments are required. You can schedule one by calling 785-414-7501.

