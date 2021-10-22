Advertisement

Red Carpet Inn property set for auction

Red Carpet Inn (914 SW Madison)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Carpet Inn may find a new owner by the end of the month.

Shawnee County has put the property at 914 SE Madison St., owned by CPE Topeka Kansas 1031 Exchange 32984 LLC, up for auction. Bids are set to start at 9 a.m. October 27th.

CivicSource lists nearly $250,000 in owed property taxes as of 2020. The Red Carpet Inn has been abandoned since it was last in operation in 2005.

