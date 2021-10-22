Red Carpet Inn property set for auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Carpet Inn may find a new owner by the end of the month.

Shawnee County has put the property at 914 SE Madison St., owned by CPE Topeka Kansas 1031 Exchange 32984 LLC, up for auction. Bids are set to start at 9 a.m. October 27th.

CivicSource lists nearly $250,000 in owed property taxes as of 2020. The Red Carpet Inn has been abandoned since it was last in operation in 2005.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.