Possible shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Topeka Rescue Mission (WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that officers responded to a shooting just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 blk N Kansas Ave.

There was no information available on the number of people involved or the extent of any injuries.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

