Olive the puppy invites you to support Helping Hands at Tails on the Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Olive is a four-month-old puppy whose ears perk up when she hears something interesting.

Olive appeared on the Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society. The shelter is coming off its Bone Appetit fundraiser last weekend, and now is looking ahead to the Tails on the Trail dog-friendly 5K Run/Walk. It’s coming up Nov. 6 at Shawnee North Community Park. People also may choose a virtual option.

People may register at www.hhhstopeka.org. Emi talked about why the event is so important to helping homeless animals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.