Moderna, J&J covid boosters adopted in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas providers can begin administering the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 booster shots following approval from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that she has adopted the CDC’s new recommendations.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” Kelly continued saying, “Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated. Together, we can put an end to this deadly pandemic.”

The CDC has now approved booster shots for the following Kansans:

People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition

Residents 18 and older in long-term care settings

People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

People 18 and older who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting

KDHE Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman said, “Starting today, over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across Kansas stand ready to provide a free booster dose for Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone who is eligible, but this isn’t just a question of access. In every community in our state, we need to be talking to our family, our friends, and our neighbors about the need to get this safe and effective vaccine.”

Those eligible for the Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are recommended to get it at least 6 months after your 2nd dose. J&J boosters should be given two or more months after the single-dose shot.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you click here.

