M&M’s voted most popular Halloween candy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found that M&M’s has taken the lead as this year’s most popular Halloween candy, beating out reigning champion Reese’s.

RetailMeNot surveyed 1,066 adults on their favorite Halloween candies and the “sweet” results revealed the spooky holiday is all about chocolate.

55% had M&M’s as their favorite candy, beating Reese’s by just 1%.

Other popular candies were Kit Kat (50%), Snickers (48%), Hershey Bars (44%), Twix (42%), Skittles (29%), and Candy Corn (28%).

RetailMeNot said the results in 2021 are pretty similar to last year’s survey, with only a few slight changes. Overall they said people still just really love chocolate.

The survey also revealed other interesting candy preferences people have. Data shows women are more likely to crave candy corn than men, at 31% compared to 25%.

You can find the full report here.

