Manhattan plans Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday, Oct. 23, at City Park.

The grounds open at 8 a.m., with a short Promise Garden Ceremony at 9 a.m., and the walk starting by 9:05 a.m. People are encouraged to register online at www.alzwalkmanhattan.org.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. It honors and remembers those who are living - or have lived - with Alzheimer’s, and raises awareness of the support available for patients, caregivers, and loved ones.

Juliette Bradley, the state director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association, talked more about the event and available resources on Eye on NE Kansas.

