KDHE revises its quarantine list, adding Georgia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed the countries Bermuda and New Caledonie from its travel quarantine list.

However, the countries of Barbados, Georgia, Latvia, and Serbia have been added.

If a traveler is unvaccinated and has traveled to Alaska on or after October 7th, they should quarantine. If you have traveled between October 7-22 to Bermuda and New Caledonia, KDHE recommends you also should quarantine.

If you have been on a cruise ship or river cruises on or after March 15, 2020, you should quarantine.

