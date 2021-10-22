Kansas unemployment holds steady as 11th best bounce back in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas unemployment rate seems to be holding steady as it was ranked the 11th best bounce back from the COVID unemployment crisis in the nation.

With the U.S. gaining 194,000 jobs in September, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most.

To identify which states are bouncing back better than others, WalletHub said it compared 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five metrics which compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available - September - to key dates in 2019 and 2020.

Kansas ranked 11th with an overall unemployment rate of 3.9% in September 2021. This is 25% higher than it was in September 2019 and in January 2020. However, the Sunflower State’s unemployment rate is 34% lower than it was in September 2020.

The states bouncing back the best are as follows:

Nebraska - 2% unemployment rate Utah - 2.4% unemployment rate Alabama - 3.1% unemployment rate Idaho - 2.9% unemployment rate New Hampshire - 2.9% unemployment rate Oklahoma - 3% unemployment rate

The states bouncing back the worst are as follows:

New Jersey 7.1% unemployment rate Nevada - 7.5% unemployment rate Hawaii - 6.6% unemployment rate California - 7.5% unemployment rate New York - 7.1% unemployment rate Connecticut - 6.8% unemployment rate

