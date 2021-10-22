Advertisement

Kansas Senate Committee Chairs named ahead of 2022 session

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate Committee Chairs have been named ahead of the 2022 session.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson says he has named Standing Committee chairs for the 2022 legislative session. He said Vice Chairs and full rosters will be announced in the coming months. The list of committees and their chairs are as follows:

  • Agriculture and Natural Resources - Dan Kerschen
  • Public Health and Welfare - Richard Hilderbrand
  • Transportation - Mike Petersen
  • Assessment and Taxation - Caryn Tyson
  • Transparency and Ethics - Elane Bowers
  • Local Government - Carolyn McGinn
  • Financial Institutions and Insurance - Jeff Longbine
  • Federal and State Affairs - Rob Olson
  • Commerce - Renee Erickson
  • Judiciary - Kellie Warren
  • Ways and Means - Rick Billinger
  • Utilities - Mike Thompson
  • Education - Molly Baumgardner
  • Redistricting - Rick Wilborn

The 2022 session will convene on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Latest News

Topeka South Rotary's annual Pumpkin Run is Oct. 30 at Lake Shawnee.
Topeka South Rotary pumped up for Pumpkin Run
Olive is currently available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Meet Olive....and get your Tail on the Trail!
Manhattan's Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday, Oct. 23
Manhattan's Walk to End Alzheimer's is Oct. 23
Live at Five