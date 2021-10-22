Kansas Senate Committee Chairs named ahead of 2022 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate Committee Chairs have been named ahead of the 2022 session.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson says he has named Standing Committee chairs for the 2022 legislative session. He said Vice Chairs and full rosters will be announced in the coming months. The list of committees and their chairs are as follows:

Agriculture and Natural Resources - Dan Kerschen

Public Health and Welfare - Richard Hilderbrand

Transportation - Mike Petersen

Assessment and Taxation - Caryn Tyson

Transparency and Ethics - Elane Bowers

Local Government - Carolyn McGinn

Financial Institutions and Insurance - Jeff Longbine

Federal and State Affairs - Rob Olson

Commerce - Renee Erickson

Judiciary - Kellie Warren

Ways and Means - Rick Billinger

Utilities - Mike Thompson

Education - Molly Baumgardner

Redistricting - Rick Wilborn

The 2022 session will convene on Jan. 10.

