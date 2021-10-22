Kansas Senate Committee Chairs named ahead of 2022 session
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate Committee Chairs have been named ahead of the 2022 session.
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson says he has named Standing Committee chairs for the 2022 legislative session. He said Vice Chairs and full rosters will be announced in the coming months. The list of committees and their chairs are as follows:
- Agriculture and Natural Resources - Dan Kerschen
- Public Health and Welfare - Richard Hilderbrand
- Transportation - Mike Petersen
- Assessment and Taxation - Caryn Tyson
- Transparency and Ethics - Elane Bowers
- Local Government - Carolyn McGinn
- Financial Institutions and Insurance - Jeff Longbine
- Federal and State Affairs - Rob Olson
- Commerce - Renee Erickson
- Judiciary - Kellie Warren
- Ways and Means - Rick Billinger
- Utilities - Mike Thompson
- Education - Molly Baumgardner
- Redistricting - Rick Wilborn
The 2022 session will convene on Jan. 10.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.