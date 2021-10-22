Advertisement

Kansas receives $1 million grant for economic development

(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday Kansas has been awarded $1 million in federal grants to accelerate economic recovery from COVID-19.

The grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

All 59 states and territories were invited to apply for the grants through the EDA’s Statewide Planning program. The money comes from American Rescue Plan funding for statewide planning efforts to boost economic development, enhance U.S. competitiveness, combat the climate crisis, and recover from the pandemic.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we’ve achieved one business recruitment victory after another, experienced record-breaking investment, and earned national recognition for our successes,“ Governor Kelly said. “These dollars will allow us to keep up that momentum, and support our efforts to build a better, more resilient economy for future generations of Kansans.”

Kansas received one of just 24 grants awarded by the EDA Thursday, with the rest to be distributed in the next several weeks and months.

