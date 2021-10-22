Inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit Flint Hills Breadbasket

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six local businesses in Manhattan have partnered together for a friendly competition leading up to Thanksgiving.

The businesses are in Southwind, across from Panera Bread and include AAA, Borck Brothers, Pfeifley Jewelers, Mobile Revive, Complete Nutrition and the Verizon Wireless store.

Customers are asked to bring food donations to their favorite location of the six from November 1st to the 22nd, with the business collecting the most items winning bragging rights.

AAA of Manhattan organized the Inaugural food drive, in hopes of helping others in the community.

“When I was in college, I used to live across the street, on Leavenworth, from homeless shelter, and my roommates and I used to take our leftovers there for their Thanksgiving, so I know the need, and I’m in a place now where I can help.” AAA Retail Office Manager, Mike McCarty says.

AAA is holding a drawing to give away a membership to one lucky person who donated food at their location. You can find the complete list of items to donate, along with a link to donate money online at FlintHillsBreadbasket.org.

