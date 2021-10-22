Friday forecast: A nice end to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a chilly morning, you could not ask for better weather this afternoon with winds around 10 mph and highs around 70°. Enjoy it because there will be a chance for showers/storms this weekend.

There remains uncertainty on this weekend’s storm system based on frontal boundaries and how quickly they push through. Clouds and rain could also impact temperatures. Most spots will have highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s both days however it is worth mentioning some models are indicating highs around 60° tomorrow for most spots.

Any storms that develop as early as tonight and throughout the weekend have a risk for lightning and hail. There is an added risk of strong damaging winds especially with storms on Sunday.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 43 (WIBW)

Today: Other some some high clouds from time to time it’ll be sunny with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of storms after 3am mainly near I-35. Most of the rain will stay in southeast Kansas so don’t be surprised if it stays dry for the entire viewing area. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds SE/E 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Depending where you are and whether you get more of a southeast wind or an easterly wind (around 10 mph) will depend on how warm it will be. Highs for most spots will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s (see video for state forecast). There will also be a chance for showers/storms mainly early near I-35 then again late in the afternoon anywhere.

The chance for storms increases Saturday night and will continue into early Sunday morning. There may be a break midday before storms redevelop in the afternoon. Again specifics are still uncertain so keep checking back this weekend for updates. Highs will be warmer but with a cold front pushing through in the afternoon there may be a drop in temperatures in the afternoon especially farther to the west you are. Most spots in the upper 60s to mid 70s with southerly winds gusting around 30 mph. Shift to a northwest wind is expected behind the front.

Next week remains uncertain on rain chances with one model indicating rain on Wednesday but also continuing into Thursday while the other model has next week completely dry. Confidence is high Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week.

As for Halloween (a week from Sunday) models have been trending toward temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s in the evening for Trick or Treating with dry conditions.

Taking Action:

With a risk for storms this weekend and the uncertainty in the details stay weather aware and keep checking back for updates. There is a risk for severe weather especially Saturday night into Sunday with hail the primary threat. If you have outdoor plans you can keep them especially Saturday, as for Sunday think about a Plan B but still not a guarantee on timing and how widespread any storms will be and if any storms will impact your outdoor plans.

Conditional risk storms develop in this area after midnight. Hail the threat (SPC/WIBW)

Hail the primary threat with storms after sunset (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms throughout the day and evening (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

