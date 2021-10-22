Advertisement

Following CDC, KDHE approval, Geary Co. begins to administer COVID booster doses

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Following CDC and KDHE approval, the Geary Co. Health Department will start to administer COVID-19 booster doses.

The Geary Co. Health Department says on Oct. 22, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized providers to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.

GCHD said those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, the following are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months after their initial series:

  • 65 and older
  • 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • 18+ who have underlying health conditions
  • 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

The health department said for all who received the Johnson & Johnson dose, booster shots are also recommended for those 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

When residents come for their booster vaccine, GCHD said they should bring their vaccination cards with them to be updated.

For more information call the Geary Co. Health Department at 785-762-5788.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Latest News

FILE
COVID-19 vaccine required for employees at K-State, KU
Breast cancer survivor shares message of hope, vigilance
Breast cancer survivor shares message of hope, vigilance
Jodi Sturgeon rings the bell following her final radiation treatment for breast cancer.
Breast cancer survivor shares message of hope, vigilance
St. Francis hosted the 2021 Breast Cancer Symposium on Thursday, Oct. 21.
St. Francis hosts 2021 Breast Cancer Symposium