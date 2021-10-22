Following CDC, KDHE approval, Geary Co. begins to administer COVID booster doses

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Following CDC and KDHE approval, the Geary Co. Health Department will start to administer COVID-19 booster doses.

The Geary Co. Health Department says on Oct. 22, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized providers to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.

GCHD said those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, the following are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months after their initial series:

65 and older

18+ who live in long-term care settings

18+ who have underlying health conditions

18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

The health department said for all who received the Johnson & Johnson dose, booster shots are also recommended for those 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

When residents come for their booster vaccine, GCHD said they should bring their vaccination cards with them to be updated.

For more information call the Geary Co. Health Department at 785-762-5788.

