ESU hoops teams kick off season with Late Night at White

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State kicked off the basketball season in style Thursday evening.

The ESU men’s and women’s hoops teams hosted “Late Night at White” — an action-packed evening full of three-point shooting and dunk contests, scrimmages and performances from the cheer squad.

It also marked the first time fans got to see their Hornets in action.

“I can’t stop smiling,” Tre’Zure Jobe, redshirt sophomore guard, said. “Just having the fans back out here, you actually hear something other than the music and the balls bouncing. So it’s a good feeling.”

”Knowing how much the fans like the city of Emporia, especially the athletics, I think it’s very important that we connect with them early on before the season really gets going,” Jumah’Ri Turner, senior guard said.

The ESU women tip off Nov. 1 at Notre Dame; the men follow Nov. 3 at KU. Both of those are exhibition games.

