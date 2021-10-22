Eisenhower Presidential Library reopens to public following COVID-19 closures

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eisenhower Presidential Library will reopen to the public following two separate closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene says it will welcome visitors inside the building to view the museum exhibits and visit the Place of Meditation following closures due to COVID-19. It said timed entry tickets will be required to be purchased online ahead of any visit as capacity is limited and there are no on-site ticket sales.

The Library said it will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the last entry at 2 p.m. Face coverings will be required regardless of vaccination status. It said the well-being of the community is its top priority.

The Library said it has adjusted the visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines. It said the museum exhibits, Place of Meditation, 22-acre campus grounds and online gift shop will be open. The research room, visitor’s center and gift shop, and boyhood home will remain closed to the public.

Public and educational programs will continue to be held virtually.

To plan a visit to the Eisenhower Presidential Library, review safety measures and buy tickets, click HERE.

The Library said each of us plays a role in a successful and safe reopening and it thanks visitors for their patience and commitment to honor the safety protocols.

