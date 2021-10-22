Advertisement

Eisenhower Presidential Library reopens to public following COVID-19 closures

FILE - A statue of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen on the grounds of the Eisenhower Center in...
FILE - A statue of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen on the grounds of the Eisenhower Center in Abilene, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2006. Some presidential papers held by Eisenhower's presidential library and recently opened to the public indicate Eisenhower's staff, and the president himself, sometimes struggled with the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(ORLIN WAGNER | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eisenhower Presidential Library will reopen to the public following two separate closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene says it will welcome visitors inside the building to view the museum exhibits and visit the Place of Meditation following closures due to COVID-19. It said timed entry tickets will be required to be purchased online ahead of any visit as capacity is limited and there are no on-site ticket sales.

The Library said it will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the last entry at 2 p.m. Face coverings will be required regardless of vaccination status. It said the well-being of the community is its top priority.

The Library said it has adjusted the visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines. It said the museum exhibits, Place of Meditation, 22-acre campus grounds and online gift shop will be open. The research room, visitor’s center and gift shop, and boyhood home will remain closed to the public.

Public and educational programs will continue to be held virtually.

To plan a visit to the Eisenhower Presidential Library, review safety measures and buy tickets, click HERE.

The Library said each of us plays a role in a successful and safe reopening and it thanks visitors for their patience and commitment to honor the safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Latest News

Topeka South Rotary's annual Pumpkin Run is Oct. 30 at Lake Shawnee.
Topeka South Rotary pumped up for Pumpkin Run
Olive is currently available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Meet Olive....and get your Tail on the Trail!
Manhattan's Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday, Oct. 23
Manhattan's Walk to End Alzheimer's is Oct. 23
Live at Five
FILE
Kansas Senate Committee Chairs named ahead of 2022 session