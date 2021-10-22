Dog park coming to Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Furry friends will soon have more opportunities for fun in Shawnee County.

Commissioners approved at their meeting Thursday a request to look for bids for installing a fence and mow strip for a new off-leash dog area at Lake Shawnee.

This portion of the project will cost Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec around $120,000

Parks and Recreation is considering the area north of the tennis courts for the dog park.

The county’s other dog park is at Gage Park.

