Dog park coming to Lake Shawnee

Furry friends will soon have more opportunities for fun in Shawnee County.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Furry friends will soon have more opportunities for fun in Shawnee County.

Commissioners approved at their meeting Thursday a request to look for bids for installing a fence and mow strip for a new off-leash dog area at Lake Shawnee.

This portion of the project will cost Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec around $120,000

Parks and Recreation is considering the area north of the tennis courts for the dog park.

The county’s other dog park is at Gage Park.

