Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission

Latest News

FILE
Following CDC, KDHE approval, Geary Co. begins to administer COVID booster doses
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case
FILE
Kansas unemployment holds steady as 11th best bounce back in nation
Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime...
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’