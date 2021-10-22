Advertisement

Crews respond to crash near downtown Topeka

TPD responds to accident Oct. 22, 2021.
TPD responds to accident Oct. 22, 2021.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon just west of downtown Topeka.

The collision occurred around 5:19 p.m. at S.W. 5th and Taylor.

A car ended up in the front yard of a residence on the southeast corner of the inters.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

