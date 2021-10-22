COVID-19 vaccine required for employees at K-State, KU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees of Kansas State University and the University of Kansas will now be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sept. 9, Kansas State University said President Joe Biden issued an executive order which requires federal employees and contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It said it has been decided the order applies to Kansas research universities and their employees.

The Kansas Board of Regents has given guidance which states the order applies to Kansas State University, the University of Kansas and Wichita State University.

As always, K-State said the health and safety of the community remain its top priority. The requirement applies to all K-State employees, regardless if they work on federal contracts. It said it has over 275 federal contracts and cooperative agreements, which affect almost every aspect of the campus.

The requirement does not apply to students who are not employees at the university.

K-State said all University employees must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Wednesday, Dec. 8, in order to comply with the recent requirement. The mandate applies to all K-State faculty and staff as well as graduate and undergraduate student employees.

The University said the vaccination is a condition of employment, those that are not fully vaccinated or do not receive approval for medical or religious exemption may be barred from work after Dec. 8, 2021.

K-State employees will be required to submit proof of vaccination by Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The University said those that have been vaccinated through Lafene Health Center do not need to submit their proof of vaccination, as it already has a record. Employees who have been vaccinated elsewhere will be required to upload their cards to the myLafene+ patient portal. Those who have already submitted their proof do not need to do so again.

K-State said it encourages all employees who are not already vaccinated against COVID-19 to start the process immediately because it can take several weeks to be fully vaccinated. It said vaccination options are as follows:

A two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine takes six weeks after the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to become fully vaccinated and five weeks after the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to become fully vaccinated. Individuals must receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine by Wednesday, Oct. 27, or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Wednesday, Nov. 3, to meet the Dec. 8 deadline.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine takes two weeks after the single dose to become fully vaccinated. Individuals must receive the Johnson & Johnson dose by Wednesday, Nov. 24, to meet the Dec. 8 deadline.

To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at Lafene Health Center, click HERE or call 785-532-6544.

For more information about how to submit proof of vaccination, click HERE.

Those that wish to request medical or religious exemption must complete and submit the appropriate form. For more information about the exemption process, click HERE.

For a list of frequently asked questions, click HERE.

