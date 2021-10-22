Advertisement

Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chevy Chase will pull into TPAC for the 30th-anniversary showing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center says residents can celebrate the holidays with Chevy Chase live on stage with an audience Q&A following the 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

After the showing on the big screen, TPAC said the celebration will continue with Chase recounting stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and television programs.

Chase was an original member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, a trailblazer who turned his SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. TPAC said the movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch and Three Amigos all made him a household name.

TPAC said fans can expect the unexpected as Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in the exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

The performing arts center said Christmas with the Griswolds has never been more beloved as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation ranks #2 on Esquire’s list of “The 40 Best Christmas Movies” of all time.

The event will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center 214 SE 8th Ave., on Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased HERE or at the Box Office. Tickets start at $49 with VIP tickets, including a photo opportunity, costing upwards of $250.

