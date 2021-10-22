Cambridge Kitchen and Bath hosts grand reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 23 years ago, Zach and Amber Leonetti were working out of their homes, looking to help people with their interior design.

About seven years ago they grew to have their first Cambridge Kitchen and Bath brick and mortar showroom.

At the beginning of 2020, they opened this new showroom that’s three times larger than the previous one -- then the pandemic hit.

“We thought well we’ll have a grand reopening in January of 2021. Things are getting better over the summer and we’ll have a grand reopening. And then low and behold by January of 2021, we were not able to do a grand re-opening again,” said Amber Leonetti. “So out of the 19 months or so that we’ve had this showroom, we’ve only been open full time about four months.”

They had to give consultations to customers over the phone and on zoom calls, then by appointment only as restrictions lessened. But Leonetti said they worked through the housing crisis of 2008 -- they can get through this.

“We realized it wasn’t going to keep us from doing business, it was just going to keep our showroom from being open and so we adapted and learned new ways to deal with our customers and communicate with our customers.”

COVID-19 impacted their ability to meet with individuals in person -- an important aspect of their operations dealing with interior design inside homes -- but Leonetti believes the pandemic forcing more people inside benefitted the business.

“People started staying and children came home from college or their adult lives and realized quickly they didn’t have spaces that were conducive to that. It caused people to say, ‘You know what, if we’re going to be home we want to love our space.’ And so, actually, we started getting more calls and more calls and are busier than we’ve ever been.”

CKB is at 2025 SW Urish Rd. #110.

They have five employees and Leonetti said they are always looking to hire more.

