Advertisement

Cambridge Kitchen and Bath hosts grand reopening

Cambridge Kitchen and Bath in Topeka Open House
Cambridge Kitchen and Bath in Topeka Open House(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 23 years ago, Zach and Amber Leonetti were working out of their homes, looking to help people with their interior design.

About seven years ago they grew to have their first Cambridge Kitchen and Bath brick and mortar showroom.

At the beginning of 2020, they opened this new showroom that’s three times larger than the previous one -- then the pandemic hit.

“We thought well we’ll have a grand reopening in January of 2021. Things are getting better over the summer and we’ll have a grand reopening. And then low and behold by January of 2021, we were not able to do a grand re-opening again,” said Amber Leonetti. “So out of the 19 months or so that we’ve had this showroom, we’ve only been open full time about four months.”

They had to give consultations to customers over the phone and on zoom calls, then by appointment only as restrictions lessened. But Leonetti said they worked through the housing crisis of 2008 -- they can get through this.

“We realized it wasn’t going to keep us from doing business, it was just going to keep our showroom from being open and so we adapted and learned new ways to deal with our customers and communicate with our customers.”

COVID-19 impacted their ability to meet with individuals in person -- an important aspect of their operations dealing with interior design inside homes -- but Leonetti believes the pandemic forcing more people inside benefitted the business.

“People started staying and children came home from college or their adult lives and realized quickly they didn’t have spaces that were conducive to that. It caused people to say, ‘You know what, if we’re going to be home we want to love our space.’ And so, actually, we started getting more calls and more calls and are busier than we’ve ever been.”

CKB is at 2025 SW Urish Rd. #110.

They have five employees and Leonetti said they are always looking to hire more.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Downtown Lawrence
Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Shawn Michael Puett, 25, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Shawnee County District...
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of two girls
Law enforcement officials work the scene after a train struck a pedestrian on Wednesday...
One dead after train hits pedestrian south of Alma

Latest News

Jodi Sturgeon rings the bell following her final radiation treatment for breast cancer.
Breast cancer survivor shares message of hope, vigilance
13 News at 10pm
6th annual Okt-FLU-ber Fest offered family friendly activities
Inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit Flint Hills Breadbasket
Tara Dimick also discussed how important credit unions are in Kansas.
At 4: Topeka's Credit Unions Foundation boosts 10 local organizations