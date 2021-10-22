AG Schmidt warns Biden Administration proposed asylum regulations could worsen border crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A proposed amendment to expedite the process for asylum seekers could make the crisis at the southern border worse, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says changes proposed by the Biden Administration to federal regulations for those seeking asylum would invite more abuse of the nation’s immigration laws and could be unlawful.

AG Schmidt said he joined 15 other state attorneys general submitted formal comments this week about rule changes proposed by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The United States faces an unprecedented immigration crisis at the Southern Border,” the attorneys general wrote. “However, much of this crisis was created by the new Administration’s own policies and ‘priorities.’ The changes suggested by the Department’s Proposed Rule, at best, miss the mark, and at worst, shift significant burdens to the States and local communities.”

While the departments say their work is meant to expedite the process for asylum seekers flooding the southern border, Schmidt said expediting asylum claims could worsen the crisis by encouraging more to travel to the U.S. and claim asylum.

In addition, Schmidt said the attorneys general stated some of the proposed regulations could conflict with immigration statutes enacted by Congress and fail to comply with a recent court order directing the administration to reimplement the Migrant Protection Protocols or Remain in Mexico policy.

Schmidt said he and the other attorneys general noted the proposed regulations fail to consider impacts on state and local governments. They asked the departments to withdraw the proposed rule.

