AAA and KDOT warn drivers to watch for deer on the roadways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Deer are out in full force this fall and drivers are asked to be extra vigilant on the roadways.

Last year, Kansas saw 9,670 deer to vehicle collisions on their roadways. Of those, 564 were injuries and 4 became fatalities.

The expected increase comes every fall season because this is when deer are in rut which means they are looking for mates.

Troy Whitworth is with the Kansas Department of Transportation and says deer will become much more common at dawn and dusk.

“As folks are going to work they are going to see deer,” said Whitworth, “and as they’re coming home from work, they are probably going to see deer.”

Whitworth also says that the best thing to do when on a head-on collision with a deer might sound a little unnatural.

“So if you swerve to try to miss a deer, that is the worst thing that can happen because you’re going to go out of control,” said Whitworth. “But it’s instinct! Our first instinct is to try and move out of the way of anything that could be stopped or moving in front of you.”

Triple A Retail Sales Associate Scott Martin agrees and offered some additional advice.

“Just make sure you’re are wearing your seat belt,” says Martin, “and like I say, be vigilant. Be watchful when you’re driving along when there’s wooded areas, when there’s streams, lakes, rivers or a lot of grassy area because that’s where they hang out.”

So slowing down and staying alert could help you avoid getting too up-close with nature.

For more information regarding deer rut and vehicle collisions, check out this story from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

