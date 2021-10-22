6th annual Okt-FLU-ber Fest offered family friendly activities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department hosted their 6th annual Okt-FLU-ber Fest Thursday afternoon, offering a free flu shot clinic.

The clinic had a family friendly relaxed atmosphere, to ease the worries of kids who can become anxious when it’s time to receive vaccinations.

Kids receiving the flu shot received a free mini pumpkin, after painting it, along with a bag of books to add to their home libraries.

Flu shots are an annual vaccination against influenza and are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older,

“We’re encouraging everyone to get their flu shot, in October, if you can, so get it as soon as you can, we’re expecting the flu season to be a little bit more significant than what it was last year.” Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs says.

For those who missed the Okt-FLU-ber Fest event, flu shots are still available through the Riley County Health department, by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 to schedule an appointment.

